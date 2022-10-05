Several NXT Superstars appear on WWE's Main Event

Several NXT Superstars made their "Main-roster" debut on last night's episode of WWE's Main Event.

While officially being part of the company's main roster, weekly episodes of Main Event are hardly known for their storyline progression and are mostly used as a regular platform for Superstars for whom there are no current plans on either RAW or SmackDown. The likes of Cedric Alexander, T-Bar, and Mustafa Ali have been regulars on the show in recent months.

But the show has also been known as the first stepping stone for NXT talents outside of the developmental brand from time to time. The show has seen several wrestlers from WWE's third brand mix it up with Superstars from the main roster.

The most recent talents to do so are Fallon Henley and the tag team Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. The trio have been a unit down in the developmental brand and were some of the most prominent faces of the show's '2.0' era.

Henley took on current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and picked up her first main roster victory. Jensen and Briggs took on the veteran tag team of R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin and scored a win as well. This might indicate that the trio is bound for a proper call-up to SmackDown or RAW.

Fallon Henley most recently challenged Mandy Rose for the latter's NXT Women's Championship on the September 14 episode of the developmental show.

Possible timeline for upcoming NXT call-ups

A reported update on several NXT Superstars getting their main roster call-ups was released a couple of weeks ago. The report outlines the timeline of Indi Harwell and Legado Del Fantasma coming to either RAW or SmackDown.

Xero News on Twitter claimed that Indi and Legado were to be called up during the Draft, which was supposed to happen in September but has now been shifted to after next year's WrestleMania 39. They say that the names mentioned will be called up over the next 6-12 months.

Hartwell was last seen on the August 23 episode of NXT 2.0, where she lost a quick match to Blair Davenport. She then cut a promo indicating that her time on the brand is coming to an end. She reunited with a recently returned Dexter Lumis on the same show. She has only appeared on house shows and Level Up since.

Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma lost a match to Tony D'Angelo for his group's freedom on the August 16th episode of NXT's Heatwave. The following week, he would pick up his allies in a black SUV. It was seen as a main roster call-up back then, but none of them have been seen on TV since.

With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, fans believe that he will treat delevopmental call-ups better than the previous regime. We will only know this for sure when we see it happen, which as of now, we haven't.

