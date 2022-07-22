Several Scottish stars set to return home as part of WWE UK tour in Autumn 2022 

WWE Clash at the Castle is just weeks away, and it appears that the company is already looking forward to their next invasion of the United Kingdom.

After taking over Cardiff, Wales in September, Drew McIntyre could be returning as a hometown hero as the company descends on Glasgow, Scotland in October.

The show is set to take place live from OVO Hydro on Sunday, October 30, just three weeks after the company takes over Philadelphia with their most brutal event of the year, Extreme Rules.

What's in store for WWE Clash at the Castle?

Current speculation suggests that Drew McIntyre could face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in September, which means that this could be one of the first stops on his tour as Champion.

Alongside The Scottish Warrior, there will also be The Usos, Natalya, Sheamus, and many more of your favorite larger-than-life stars as the company gears up for their Survivor Series premium live event in November.

Tickets for the show will go on general sale on Wednesday, July 27 at 9 am from bookingsdirect.com, with presale tickets being released from July 25, 9 am for OVO customers.

