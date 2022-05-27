Multiple stars removed from WWE Money in the Bank advertising

Several huge stars have been removed from WWE Money in the Bank advertising. The show is set to emanate from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV on July 2, 2022.

The updated poster released by WWE's official social media accounts has omitted many superstars when compared to the previous advertisements.

Stars like WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesner, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Kofi Kingston, and Charlotte Flair no longer feature in the promotional material for the event.

The faces that have been added to the poster include Cody Rhodes, Riddle, Rhea Ripley, The Miz, and The Street Profits in prominent positioning.

Riddle is expected to face Reigns for his championships at the premium-live event, which would explain his positioning on the poster, while Cody has been featured in TV spots for the show alone.

As there has been no change in the layout of the poster, the changes in personnel do seem odd. As of this writing, no reasoning has been given for the changes made.

WWE has changed the venue for this year's Money in the Bank from a stadium to an arena

WWE announced today that its Money in the Bank premium live event has been shifted from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (a capacity of roughly 70,000) to the MGM Grand Arena in the same city (capacity: 16,800).

The show has seen Cody Rhodes front and center for its promotion. This was supposed to be the company's first of three shows in the stadium this summer, with Summerslam and Clash at the Castle still scheduled to take place in larger venues.

While one might only speculate at the moment, reports over the past couple of days have claimed that WWE has been disappointed with the show's "poor ticket sales". It's possible that the threat of not being able to sell out the stadium forced WWE to move to a smaller venue, though there is no confirmation of this yet.

