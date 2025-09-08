Sgt. Slaughter Explains First WWE Exit After Being Called "Greatest Villain of All Time" (Exclusive)

Sgt. Slaughter was considered one of the best heels in the wrestling business before leaving WWE in 1981. In an exclusive interview, the 77-year-old discussed the conversation that led to his unexpected departure.

Ad

Slaughter shared the ring with several big names after joining WWE in 1980, including Bob Backlund and Bruno Sammartino. He also lost to Pat Patterson in a widely praised Alley Fight at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter clarified he did not leave WWE on bad terms. Vince McMahon Sr., the company's owner at the time, eventually wanted him back. However, he had concerns that fans would get tired of Slaughter's villainous character.

Ad

Trending

"I had already been in the WWF [WWE's former name] working for Vince's father, and he came to me and said, 'Sarge, it's time for you to leave,' and I said, 'Did I do something wrong?' He goes, 'No, you're doing everything right. You're the greatest villain of all time. But I don't want you to get overexposed,'" Slaughter said.

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Sgt. Slaughter reveal a backstage conversation he had with Vince McMahon Jr. before turning face.

Sgt. Slaughter on Vince McMahon Sr.'s approach to WWE business matters

In 1982, Vince McMahon Jr. purchased WWE, then known as WWF, from his father. He rebranded the company as a sports entertainment product and struck deals internationally to turn the promotion into a global brand.

Ad

According to Sgt. Slaughter, Vince McMahon Sr. was protective of the wrestling industry's secretive nature and often kept ideas to himself.

"Vince Sr., he had a lot of ideas, but he didn't express them out loud. He would come to you and take you aside with his four quarters that he'd always jingle and take you aside and tell you what he wanted to do. He was really a kayfaber."

Ad

Slaughter also opened up about the time Ric Flair asked to be removed from the main event of an NWA show.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article, along with an H/T for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More