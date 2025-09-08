Sgt. Slaughter Explains First WWE Exit After Being Called "Greatest Villain of All Time" (Exclusive)

Sgt. Slaughter was considered one of the best heels in the wrestling business before leaving WWE in 1981. In an exclusive interview, the 77-year-old discussed the conversation that led to his unexpected departure.
Slaughter shared the ring with several big names after joining WWE in 1980, including Bob Backlund and Bruno Sammartino. He also lost to Pat Patterson in a widely praised Alley Fight at Madison Square Garden.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter clarified he did not leave WWE on bad terms. Vince McMahon Sr., the company's owner at the time, eventually wanted him back. However, he had concerns that fans would get tired of Slaughter's villainous character.
"I had already been in the WWF [WWE's former name] working for Vince's father, and he came to me and said, 'Sarge, it's time for you to leave,' and I said, 'Did I do something wrong?' He goes, 'No, you're doing everything right. You're the greatest villain of all time. But I don't want you to get overexposed,'" Slaughter said.
Watch the video above to hear Sgt. Slaughter reveal a backstage conversation he had with Vince McMahon Jr. before turning face.
Sgt. Slaughter on Vince McMahon Sr.'s approach to WWE business matters
In 1982, Vince McMahon Jr. purchased WWE, then known as WWF, from his father. He rebranded the company as a sports entertainment product and struck deals internationally to turn the promotion into a global brand.
According to Sgt. Slaughter, Vince McMahon Sr. was protective of the wrestling industry's secretive nature and often kept ideas to himself.
"Vince Sr., he had a lot of ideas, but he didn't express them out loud. He would come to you and take you aside with his four quarters that he'd always jingle and take you aside and tell you what he wanted to do. He was really a kayfaber."
