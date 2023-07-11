Sgt. Slaughter responds to claims of "stolen valor" after criticizing WWE star Lacey Evans

Sgt. Slaughter has been vocal about WWE star Lacey Evans using his gimmick and his submission Cobra Clutch. The Hall of Famer recently responded to a fan claiming that he is a stolen valor because he isn't a real marine and just played a character in the Stamford-based promotion.

Slaughter thinks Evans should have asked him before she started using his gimmick. He has bashed The Sassy Southern Belle multiple times in the past few weeks.

Fans came in support of Evans, who is a former marine, and called out Slaughter for going after her even though he isn't a real-life marine. The WWE Hall of Famer recently replied to the claims of stolen valor.

He took to Twitter and gave an example of Hollywood star John Wayne, who was known for military and war movies. Slaughter wrote that John Wayne has been in many military and war movies but wasn't a real marine either.

"Has Anyone Ever Seen John Wayne In A War or Military Movie? I Have!!! Have You? Check His Military Record…Can I Hear An Amen On The Subject."

You can check out the tweet below:

SGT SLAUGHTER @_SgtSlaughter @CGHorror @JT_isTrippin 🏻On The Subject🤷🏻‍♂️ @MatchesMallone Has Anyone Ever Seen John Wayne In A War or Military Movie? I Have!!!Have You? Check His Military Record…Can I Hear An Amen🏻On The Subject🤷🏻‍♂️ @CGHorror @JT_isTrippin @MatchesMallone Has Anyone Ever Seen John Wayne In A War or Military Movie? I Have!!!Have You? Check His Military Record…Can I Hear An Amen🙏🏻On The Subject🤷🏻‍♂️

Sgt. Slaughter said that he stopped watching WWE SmackDown after Lacey Evans' gimmick change

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter said that he stopped watching WWE SmackDown because his daughter got upset after seeing Lacey Evans use his gimmick.

"I kinda just dropped it. I didn't watch it [SmackDown] any further. My daughter kinda got a little upset that now she's coming out with the campaign cover [hat] on and she's got a big cobra on the front of it, and she's got her outfit on and showing a lot of cleavage."

The Hall of Famer also commented on her outfit, saying it shouldn't show cleavage and believes she should wear a t-shirt. You can read more about it here.

Fans believe Sgt. Slaughter should stop criticizing Lacey Evans because she's a real marine while he isn't.

What do you think about Lacey Evans using the gimmick in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes