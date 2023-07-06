Sgt. Slaughter reveals he once hired WWE Hall of Famer to work in his father's company (Exclusive)

Sgt. Slaughter recently revealed that he hired the late Iron Sheik to work in his father's roofing company back when the two were trying to make it into WWE.

The Iron Sheik came from humble beginnings and moved from Iran to the USA at the age of 30 to make a career in the wrestling business. Before he made it big in the WWE in the early 1980s, he struggled to make a name for himself. It was at this point that The Iron Sheik and Sgt. Slaughter struck a life-long friendship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Slaughter revealed that when the two were frequenting the same gym, The Iron Sheik learned the former ran a roofing company with his father. Sgt. Slaughter added that Sheik was employed as a Kettleman after he approached him for a job opportunity.

"He (The Iron Sheik) saw me at the gym and said, 'You have a roofing company?', and I said, yes. He said, 'Could I work for you?' I said, 'Well, aren't you going to be a professional wrestler?' He said, 'Yeah, but not much money right now. So I need to make money and eat and be able to stay at places.' So my dad and I put him in our roofing company, and he was our Kettleman," said Sgt. Slaughter. [6:28 - 6:55]

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter on how his daughter and The Iron Sheik became close

Elsewhere in the chat, Sgt. Slaughter revealed that The Iron Sheik used to visit his house every day before the two set out for the day's work. The WWE Hall of Famer added that it was during these visits that Sheik grew fond of his oldest daughter. He mentioned that the late star used to play and read books to her.

"Khosrow (The Iron Sheik) would come to our apartment usually an hour before we were to leave, and my oldest daughter was two years old then. He loved playing with her. So he would put her on his lap and get one of her books and starts reading to her, and he would look at the picture of like an animal, and he'd say, 'Nikki, what is this?' and she would say, 'I don't know,'" said Sgt. Slaughter.

After they made it big in WWE, Sgt. Slaughter and The Iron Sheik had a heated on-screen feud in 1984 that had the fans captivated.

