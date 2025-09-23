Sgt. Slaughter reveals one thing he taught John Cena in WWE (Exclusive)

John Cena has cemented his status as one of the greatest babyfaces in WWE history. In an exclusive interview, Sgt. Slaughter recalled how he gave the 48-year-old advice on posing as a fan favorite.
Slaughter became a good guy in 1984 when he proudly represented America and feuded with The Iron Sheik. The WWE Hall of Famer used to raise his right hand to the side of his head and salute fans before and after his matches.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter revealed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told him to teach his signature salute to Cena.
"I taught him how to salute. Vince told me, 'Take John into a back room over there and teach him to salute because I want him to salute when he comes out,' and I said, 'Okay, okay.' And he salutes better than I do. To see him and talk to him and see his success, and he doesn't have a big head. I mean, he's just the same as he was when he came in the first night."
Sgt. Slaughter on John Cena's rise to babyface stardom
In 2002, John Cena debuted on WWE's main roster with a match against Kurt Angle on SmackDown. Despite an impressive first performance, he lost momentum before reinventing himself as The Doctor of Thuganomics.
Sgt. Slaughter believes Cena's run as a villainous rapper set him up for future success as a good guy.
"What did they call it [The Doctor of Thuganomics]? He had the chains on. He was a rapper, and then people hated him. Parents hated him because he was rapping to the kids, and they didn't want that. He was an instant villain, so it took a long time to get him to where he was. It just takes the right moment, as what will happen with Logan Paul. It just takes that one moment, but you've gotta give him some time."
In the same interview, Slaughter revealed why he initially had doubts about Cena's ability to be WWE's top star.
