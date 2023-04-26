"Sh*t, they call me a part-timer" - Edge shares his take on celebrities taking up spots in WWE 

WWE Superstar Edge recently spoke about part-timers in the business taking up important spots on the match card.

Celebrities in wrestling have always been a recurring trend. Whether it be Mr. T competing at WrestleMania 1 or David Arquette winning the WCW Championship, celebs have left an indelible mark on the business. However, in recent years, several wrestlers have taken offense to part-time talent getting marquee matches in top events leading to a lot of back-and-forth on the matter.

On a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Rated-R Superstar mentioned that people would always find something to complain about.

He cleared his position stating that if celebrity talent can bring more viewers to the product, then they are welcome to join in on the action.

"Sh*t, they call me a part-timer. The jaded malcontents are always gonna have something to complain about, right? Here's how I look at it. You step in there, you're good with me. I've always looked at it as if you can bring eyeballs to our product, you're my friend... If you're truly comfortable in your position within wrestling and within this company, then you don't sweat that, you welcome it." [From 4:27 - 4:53]

Edge spoke about how Logan Paul is different from other celebs

During the same conversation, Edge detailed that Logan Paul was somewhat different from other part-timers. He mentioned that The Maverick managed to get inside the squared circle and pulled off unimaginable feats of athleticism.

"So here's the thing, you always have some people that go, oh okay, a celebrity, forgetting that Mr. T was in the main event of WrestleMania 1. Liberace was there, Muhammad Ali was there, Cyndi Lauper was there. You actually get in and go and do stuff that I look at and go, I'd blow both hips out if I did that right now." [From 3:28 - 3:48]

Logan stated that he respected all the superstars out there performing weekly for the fans. He was grateful to have a top spot in premium live events and thanked the WWE roster for keeping the ship afloat with their bodies on the line.

