"Sh*t just got real" - WWE fans stunned as top heel says Seth Rollins only married Becky Lynch because he "knocked her up"

WWE RAW after Royal Rumble accounted for a solid show and a jaw-dropping segment saw Bayley take a controversial dig at Becky Lynch. Fans on Twitter reacted to the segment as many were shocked.

The Man and The Role Model have been involved in a feud ever since Bayley returned on television as the leader of Damage CTRL. Last week, Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to lock horns in a Steel Cage match, but the latter had other plans.

Damage CTRL members dragged Becky Lynch inside the cage and attacked her ruthlessly before the bell could ring, leading to the match's cancelation.

The two superstars crossed paths again on tonight's show and initially engaged in a conventional war of words. However, Bayley took it further when she brought up Becky Lynch's personal life and relationship with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Bayley argued that The Man is not good enough for anything, including her husband. She then said that Seth Rollins married Becky Lynch only because he "knocked her up."

The crowd was shocked to hear those words, and Lynch seemed unhappy. She demanded the Steel Cage match against Bayley and forced her into agreeing to it by attacking Dakota Kai.

Although the segment initially looked like a regular war of words, the final exchanges between Bayley and Becky Lynch raised several eyebrows.

WWE fans rushed to Twitter in response to Bayley's comments, and many believe that it has added a new intensity to their feud.

Here are some of the best reactions to Bayley's statements:

Did Bayley go too far on WWE RAW?

Mike @itsthatboymike



#WWERaw Me after the Becky Lynch and Bayley segment Me after the Becky Lynch and Bayley segment#WWERaw https://t.co/WBkzHC70nS

Josh☕️ @joshynostalgia Becky Lynch and Bayley are devouring this segment Becky Lynch and Bayley are devouring this segment https://t.co/XVrkCimpIa

FunnyViral @FunnyVirals_ Bayley : "The only reason he married you is because he knocked you up."



Becky Lynch: Bayley : "The only reason he married you is because he knocked you up."Becky Lynch: https://t.co/20BT9MnWJI

Adam 🪐 @beyriah i might have to stan because any enemy of becky lynch is a friend of mine not bayley eating her upi might have to stan because any enemy of becky lynch is a friend of mine not bayley eating her up 😭 i might have to stan because any enemy of becky lynch is a friend of mine https://t.co/BmbHO7mq2J

TannyWWE @tanny_wwe

This was so cold. Can't get over it. "The only reason he married you is because he knocked you up" Bayley, good lord, have mercy it's Becky Lynch's birthday. #WWERaw This was so cold. Can't get over it. "The only reason he married you is because he knocked you up" Bayley, good lord, have mercy it's Becky Lynch's birthday. #WWERaw This was so cold. Can't get over it. https://t.co/bYRkxlQK8l

It is safe to say that Bayley's latest comments on RAW have sparked a new interest in her ongoing feud with Becky Lynch.

Both superstars are set to lock horns in a Steel Cage match next week on RAW. It will be exciting to see how The Man gets her revenge for the insult she had to endure on tonight's show.

What did you make of Bayley's words on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

