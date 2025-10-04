"Sh*tty person" - WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase says nobody liked his former tag team partner

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has shared an honest take on his former tag team partner. DiBiase gained popularity as The Million Dollar Man in WWE and had a successful career in other promotions as well.
Before becoming a household name, DiBiase competed in Mid-South Wrestling, where he won various championships, including the Tag Team titles six times.
During this period he teamed up with the likes of Paul Orndorff, Steve Williams, and Jerry Stubs. He also won the Tag Team championship with Matt Borne, who WWE fans remember as the first wrestler to portray Doink the Clown.
On his Everybody’s Got A Pod podcast, Ted DiBiase talked about Borne as a performer and how he was able to work with him despite reports of Borne not getting along well with everyone backstage.
Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?
"It was one of those things where Matt and I were compatible in the ring. And quite frankly, the other thing is that I think what Matt understood is that, ‘If there’s a leader in this team, it ain’t you,’ it was me. Matt was a good hand, but just, gosh, nobody liked him. He was just a sh**ty person," he said.
You can watch the video below:
Borne and DiBiase were aligned together in Mid-South Wrestling with Jim Duggan. The trio formed the heel stable The Rat Pack. Borne and The Million Dollar Man would hold the Tag Team championship in the promotion once.
Ted DiBiase said he a good business relationship with Matt Borne
During the podcast, DiBiase talked further about Borne's capabilities as a performer. He said Brone could go in the ring, but he had to make it clear to him who was the leader in their team.
"I don’t know what the deal was, whether he was trying to use that as a reason for, ‘We’re going to do this my way.’ And of course, if he was tagging with me, I said, ‘We’re not going to do it your way. We’re going to do it my way.’ Because I was the senior guy. Or I should say, maybe the more established guy," he said.
Ted DiBiase said that this didn't mean he wasn't open to ideas from Borne and welcomed any suggestions. He mentioned that they managed to have a very good business relationship.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got A Pod podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!