Shad Gaspard, the former WWE Superstar, is missing at sea - and his fellow wrestlers have been speaking out about the concerning news.

As Sportskeeda noted earlier today, the former Cryme Tyme Shad Gaspard star got into difficulties while swimming with his young son in waters off Venice Beach.

Original reports noted that he was with his ten-year-old son when the pair encountered trouble on Sunday.

The two were among a group of swimmers to encounter the problems, and Shad Gaspard is said to have directed rescuers to the location of his son to aid his recovery first, before himself being swept up in a strong rip current.

Officials resumed the search for the 39-year-old on Monday, at which point a number of WWE stars took to social media to express their concern for their former colleague.

Praying for my long time friend and travel buddy @Shadbeast :..( pic.twitter.com/76sZ7xuVyX — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) May 18, 2020

Current WWE Superstar Natalya, Hall of Famer Beth Pheonix and former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Shelton Benjamin, are among those to have published posts on social media.

Keeping @Shadbeast and his family in my prayers right now🙏 https://t.co/FaAgvPXnt9 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 18, 2020

This can’t be real. Praying for my Lil’ Brother @Shadbeast — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) May 18, 2020

Shad Gaspard wrestled in WWE, via Tough Enough, from 2002 through to 2007, before returning in 2008.