"Shame you married into that family" - Drew McIntyre fires personal shot at SmackDown star following recent attack

Drew McIntyre has been very outspoken online over the past few weeks. It seems that he agrees with Naomi following her attack on Jade Cargill in November last year.

Ad

McIntyre has backed up Naomi following her confession last week on SmackDown, and took to social media today to tell her that she was doing a great job, before taking a shot at the family that she married into. Of course, Drew McIntyre has had some issues with Roman Reigns in recent years, who is the cousin of Jimmy Uso, The Glow's husband. The Scot has also had issues with Jey Uso, who is her brother-in-law.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi has also been backed up by Rikishi this week, who has made it clear that her family is behind her after she voiced her reason for attacking Cargill.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Naomi and Rikishi have become close in recent years and he has promised that he also agrees with her reasoning.

Drew McIntyre has some issues with Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre has picked up a number of rivals in recent years and his current issue is with Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy was the man who eliminated him from The Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Matches.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two men are expected to collide at WrestleMania 41 and McIntyre has been taking shots at him online in recent weeks, referring to him as "Temu Taker." McIntyre may have moved on to a feud with Damian Priest but it seems that he is still holding a grudge against the OG Bloodline, which is why he has had to share a comment about them despite making it clear that he was supporting Naomi.

It will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow night on SmackDown, since Naomi has been attacked by Cargill twice now and hasn't fought back or had any help. Will she finally get some backup this week?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback