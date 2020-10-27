RETRIBUTION, the mysterious hooded faction, debuted on WWE television earlier this year. The stable showed a lot of promise at the start but haven't been given a push by the company over the last few weeks.

They have been roundly criticised by fans and don't seem to elicit the right kind of heat from the WWE Universe.

Shane Helms, who went by the ring name The Hurricane in WWE, recently spoke about the group and how all is not lost with RETRIBUTION as he compared their run in WWE with that of The Rock.

Shane Helms compares The Rock's early career with RETRIBUTION

Helms was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he spoke about numerous things, including RETRIBUTION. He said that fan opinions can change as he cited the example of The Rock, who debuted as Rocky Maivia which did not go well for him.

"Rock's the best example. They genuinely did not like Rocky Maivia. I think even he looks back when he debuted in Survivor Series and the outfit with the goofy hair and the tassels and all of that. I'm sure he doesn't look back at that now and go, 'man, that was pretty cool.' That wasn't intended to get heat, but it did. There are things that can happen organically, and generally, if something happens organically, I think we both can admit, that's generally the best stuff."

He said that RETRIBUTION's WWE future can also be turned around despite the negative reaction that they have got from the WWE Universe.

But, he stated in no uncertain terms that he is not a fan of the faction and said that he did not "understand any of the logistics behind it".

We win when you suffer. So if you ask me, we won. #WWERAW #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/qiBxBB5KZT — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 27, 2020

RETRIBUTION attacked the Performance Center as well as Superstars when they debuted on WWE television, while also destroying the ring as well. It was revealed earlier this month that Mustafa Ali is the leader of the faction. RETRIBUTION have been in a feud with The Hurt Business over the last month or so.

The two stables faced each other on this week's RAW with The Hurt Business getting the win over RETRIBUTION.