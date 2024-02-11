Shane McMahon breaks silence to share rare personal update

Shane McMahon has been out of the limelight for a minute, and he doesn't regularly share updates online like many other members of his family. But he has taken to Instagram to share how proud he is of his son after he committed to playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels football team.

McMahon has three sons, and they are all very athletic. There was a point when many fans believed at least one of their generation would be able to push their way into WWE. Since Triple H's oldest daughter, Aurora Rose Levesque, is currently training to follow in her parent's footsteps, there were hopes that Shane's children would do the same.

However, McMahon's children have taken over all the headlines recently. His oldest son, Declan, recently joined The Hoosier's team, and his son, Kenyon, who turns 18 next month, will now be playing regular college football for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Shane wrote: "So proud to be Kenyon’s Dad. Hard work pays off," and his son responded to share the love he has for his father.

McMahon posted a similar tweet about his oldest son a few months ago since Declan was seen as a major part of The Hoosier's team.

Expand Tweet

It seems that the oldest sons of the former WWE Superstar have made successful careers for themselves in the football world, and there are no plans for either of them to follow the family business at this time.

Will Shane McMahon return to WWE in the coming years?

The future for the McMahon family looks very different now since Vince McMahon and Stephanie have walked away from the company in recent months.

Shane McMahon has returned to WWE sporadically over the years, but following his injury at last year's WrestleMania, he has been out of action for several months, and it doesn't look like the former European Champion will return to WWE any time soon.

The Vince McMahon situation has hit his whole family hard, and even though Shane McMahon wasn't part of the allegations, his last name would give him automatic heat in wrestling circles if he were to ever return.

Do you think Shane McMahon will ever be seen in WWE again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE