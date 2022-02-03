Former Universal Champion sends an interesting message to Shane McMahon after his WWE release

Shane McMahon has been the talk of the town ever since his Royal Rumble return last Saturday, followed by reports of backstage heat and finally being "quietly let go" by WWE.

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has now taken to Instagram to send an interesting message to Shane, seemingly inviting the former SmackDown Commissioner to join him.

"All you have to do is knock our doors open brother!!!! @controlyournarrative #ChangeIsComing #TheAwakening #YouveBeenWarned #ControlYourNarrative @shanemcmahonwwe," wrote Strowman in his Instagram post.

Shane McMahon faced Braun Strowman last year at WrestleMania 37

Shane McMahon had a thrilling steel cage match against Braun Strowman on Night One of WrestleMania 37. The photo in Strowman's above Instagram post is from the same match where he can be seen ripping through the cage to prevent Shane from escaping. There was also a spot where the Monster Among Men threw Shane off the top of the steel cage.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated last year following the match, Braun Strowman had high praise for Shane McMahon, giving him credit for the success of their match.

"Let’s be real here. I’m a ground-based athlete, so that was unreal. You have to give mad credit to Shane. I could hear the crowd come alive when we were on top of the cage. Shane literally gave his body to me, trusting his life in my hands, and that rumble from the crowd gave me goosebumps. It was an honor to go out there with him," said Braun Strowman.

Happy landing Shane! Braun Strowman just threw Shane McMahon off the top of the cage.Happy landing Shane! #Wrestlemania Braun Strowman just threw Shane McMahon off the top of the cage.Happy landing Shane! #Wrestlemania https://t.co/AlxEbAwg8Y

Strowman further added he really liked the entire storyline with Shane last year as he related to it on a personal level, having been judged in real life for his size.

Shane McMahon's WWE release definitely came as a major shocker to everyone. It is to be seen when and if he makes his return to WWE. Or could he accept the invitation from Strowman to join hands with him outside WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

