Last night's episode of RAW saw the WWE try a lot of new ideas to try and combat flagging television ratings. One of the big attractions for last night's episode of WWE RAW was the return of Shane McMahon.

The former commissioner of SmackDown finally made his return to WWE. With RAW needing a ratings boost, Shane McMahon was used as a draw and to help get eyes on the RAW Underground concept that we saw for the first time last night.

RAW Underground is basically worked shoot fights WWE held during RAW, with Shane in charge by the looks of it. Shane took to Twitter earlier today to talk about RAW Underground, revealing that he was looking forward to continuing the concept next week.

I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground...lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PvpUNKtNtG — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 4, 2020

Shane McMahon's WWE return coincides with an interesting episode of RAW

Last night's episode of RAW was somewhat different from what we expect from WWE. The company is clearly trying out some new ideas at this time, and with ratings falling, it's a good decision to try out new ideas at a time like this.

Last night's episode of RAW also saw excellent promos from Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. We also saw Dominik Mysterio get one over Seth Rollins once again, attacking Rollins when he was facing-off with Samoa Joe. Dominik will now make his in-ring WWE debut at SummerSlam in a singles match against the Monday Night Messiah.

Hurt Business were also featured heavily on last night's episode of RAW. Even though MVP lost his match against Apollo Crews and Shelton Benjamin lost the 24/7 Championship, Hurt Business cleaned house on RAW Underground towards the end of the show and even Shane McMahon seemed impressed with what he saw.

Apart from these positives, we did get a bizarre finish to the Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler match. The bell rang after Asuka came out to attack Bayley at ringside despite neither woman being inside the ring or in the match.

Shane McMahon will be back on RAW next week to continue the RAW Underground storyline. We don't yet have too many details regarding where this is heading, but it will be interesting to see what WWE have in mind.