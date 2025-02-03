Shane McMahon reacts to a new McMahon joining WWE "soon"

Shane McMahon spent a large part of his life as a part of WWE, working both behind the scenes and inside the ring, wrestling and putting his body at risk. Now, the star has reacted to a new McMahon saying that he will join WWE "soon."

A fan tweeted at Shane's son, Declan McMahon, and asked him to enter the Royal Rumble. They were more than ready to see the next generation of McMahons doing crazy stunts in the ring.

"You should enter! The next generation of McMahon's doing crazy wrestling stunts."

Declan reacted to this message very soon after, saying that this may not be something fans have to wait too long for.

"Soon 👀👀👀"

Declan is Shane McMahon's son, and the star has now reacted to his statement that he is ready to join the company soon with an emoticon that appears to show him thinking or puzzled.

What this means for whether Shane McMahon's son will join WWE in the coming months or years remains to be seen, but the timing of the same has not been confirmed yet.

Declan talked about Shane McMahon's feelings about him joining WWE

Two years ago, Declan McMahon talked about how his parents felt about him wrestling and entering the ring. He mentioned they had discussed what it would be like should he choose to do it. He added that given that WWE trains their athletes well, he was more than prepared.

"We don't really talk about it much. I always come to my dad being like, 'If you wanna do something, it could be really cool.' We'll talk about it in the sense of what it would look like, what it would entail, things like that. Obviously WWE does a great job down in Florida with the Performance Center, helping athletes get ready, so I would say they're [Declan's parents] quiet fans." [11:29 – 11:52]

If he joins the company, he will be the first of the new generation of McMahons to step into the ring.

