Shane McMahon returns to Monday Night RAW to make a huge announcement

Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television tonight. He was last seen on TV for the Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series on November 22, 2020.

Shane McMahon made a short appearance on Monday Night RAW to make an important announcement regarding the upcoming pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber's main event.

Monday Night RAW kicked off with WWE official Adam Pearce making a huge announcement, revealing the details for the main event of Elimination Chamber. However, Pearce did not make this announcement alone, as he was joined by Shane McMahon.

Shane McMahon has been on and off TV for some time now. He had returned to television in August last year to host RAW Underground after a 10-month hiatus, only for the show to be canceled a month later. He would then make a cameo for the Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series.

There is no news yet on whether or not this will be a permanent return, but it was nice seeing Shane O'Mac back in the ring after such a long time.

Shane McMahon reveals that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre will defend his title inside this massive contraption

Shane McMahon and Adam Pearce have revealed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber. McIntyre will face five former WWE Champions, namely Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, The Miz, and his former best friend Sheamus.

Advertisement

McMahon would then leave the ring, but as he was about to get into his limo and head out, he was confronted by Drew McIntyre. While McIntyre is fine with the booking for Elimination Chamber, he still wants to have his one-on-one match against Sheamus.

There is still some time before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, so perhaps we will see Drew defend his title against the Celtic Warrior on one of the upcoming episodes of RAW. What do you think about the announcement for Elimination Chamber? Let us know down below.