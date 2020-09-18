Shane McMahon revealed "unselfish" John Cena's incredible backstage role at WrestleMania 36

There were two cinematic matches at WrestleMania 36 involving two legends - The Undertaker and John Cena. While The Undertaker was involved in the highly-acclaimed 'Boneyard Match' at WrestleMania 36 Day 1 (in the main event), while John Cena was in the Firefly Fun House match with Bray Wyatt.

It wasn't a traditional match by any means, and while it wasn't as highly appreciated right after it aired, there have been a lot of positive responses with regards to the match.

The Firefly Fun House match was essentially a trip down memory lane for John Cena and featured his various gimmicks and personas over the years along with some great visuals.

Shane McMahon, speaking to Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, revealed that John Cena had a lot of input into the Firefly Fun House match and his objective was for it to be a showcase for Bray Wyatt:

"We knew it was going to be different, that's the one thing. You know, whether you loved it or hated it, [we] wanted to make it a mind trip. So it set up the potential of anytime The Fiend wants to have a match like this, it could be this trippy, completely different, go anywhere down a wormhole. So that was the intent of it, kudos to John Cena for thinking outside the box, an immense amount of that was really, really pushed by him. John wanted Bray to do very well with it, and had it be a showcase for him, very unselfish."

Was the Firefly Fun House John Cena's way of giving back?

John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Since John Cena became a part-timer in 2015, he has been nothing but selfless, putting over many of WWE's top up-and-coming superstars.

The Firefly Fun House match was perhaps John Cena's way of giving back to Bray Wyatt after defeating him four years before. At the time, many felt that John Cena's win was a death sentence for Bray Wyatt.

John Cena has gone out of his way in 2017 and 2020 to put over Bray Wyatt, proving that he is truly the most unselfish franchise star that WWE has ever had.