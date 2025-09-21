Shane McMahon's son Declan reacts to Stephanie McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Shane McMahon's son Declan McMahon has commented on Stephanie McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. The announcement was made by none other than WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at tonight's Wrestlepalooza event.About a year after Triple H's WWE Hall of Fame induction, his wife Stephanie McMahon will join the famed hall as well, next year ahead of WrestleMania 42. The shocking announcement was made at WWE Wrestlepalooza tonight, leaving Stephanie in tears.Shane McMahon's son Declan commented on the video of the announcement on Instagram. He wants to see his father get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Check out his comment below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeclan's comment (via WWE's Instagram)Stephanie McMahon on a potential WWE in-ring returnStephanie recently had a chat with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon. She bluntly made it clear that she does not have one more match left in her. Check out her comment below:&quot;Big E asked me last night on the pre show. He goes, 'so do you have one more match in you?' And I'm like, 'no.' Have you seen this division? I will embarrass myself and the business if I try to hang with these women,&quot; she said.Robert DeFelice @dudefeliceLINKStephanie McMahon shuts down the possibility of returning to the ring for one more match. However, she does say she's open to being somebody's mouthpiece.It has been seven long years since Stephanie last stepped into the squared circle. At WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Stephanie and Triple H took on Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle in a Mixed Tag Team match. The WWE Universe didn't have high expectations from the bout coming into the show, but it ended up being the best match of the night.In the end, Rousey and Angle defeated Stephanie and Triple H to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Rousey went on to headline WrestleMania 35 in 2019, with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.