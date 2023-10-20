Shane McMahon's son describes AEW in one, non-PG word

Shane McMahon's son Declan has just taken a massive shot at AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Declan McMahon was in attendance at WWE Fastlane. He has previously opened up about possibly trying his hand at a WWE career somewhere down the line.

In a new interview with WU Online, Declan took a big shot at AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. When he was asked about his "guilty pleasure TV show," Declan mentioned Yellowstone and Breaking Bad. When the interviewer said that he was wondering if Declan was going to mention AEW or IMPACT Wrestling, he said the following in response:

"No, I don't watch that cr*p." [17:40-17-42]

Shane McMahon's son Declan on a possible WWE career

Shane McMahon's 19-year-old son is in incredible shape if his latest Instagram photos are any indication. In the same interview, Declan opened up in detail about a potential WWE career. Here's what he said:

“When you’ve come up in this business, and you’ve seen it… I’m never ruling it out. I would love to get in the ring, maybe, a couple times. But obviously you have to see if the opportunity presents itself. It’s all about the story. But, we’ll see. I think a lot of fans would get behind it if we ended up doing it. I think I’d be pretty good at it. But you never know. Never ruling that option out.” [H/T F4WOnline]

Declan's father Shane McMahon, is one of the most famous personalities in the pro-wrestling business. He was a massive heel back during the Attitude Era and later got over as a popular babyface as well.

Shane has wrestled some of the biggest names in the business, including The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen if Declan will follow in his father's footsteps and become a wrestler in the distant future.

What do you think of Declan's comments about AEW and IMPACT Wrestling?

