Shane McMahon's son reacts to Vince McMahon reportedly planning a huge WWE return

Shane McMahon's son, Declan McMahon, seems thrilled over the reports of Vince McMahon planning a return to WWE.

Earlier tonight, the Wall Street Journal reported that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is planning to make a comeback to pursue the sale of the company. As expected, the report took the pro wrestling world by storm, and most fans are worried about the possibility of Vince returning.

Amidst the hullabaloo, Shane McMahon's son Declan took to Instagram to share his views on his grandfather's possible return to WWE. He posted a comment on a photo highlighting the report and wrote the following: "Tbh W."

For those unaware, 'tbh' is an abbreviation for ''to be honest'' while 'W' stands for 'win.' It looks like Declan is quite excited to see his grandfather make a return to the company that he put on the map.

Vince McMahon stepped down from his position last year

The hush money scandal report published by the Wall Street Journal was the biggest pro wrestling news story of 2022.

It resulted in Vince stepping down from his position in WWE after being pressurized by his advisors. McMahon later made a comment reacting to the investigation and had the following to say:

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said McMahon.

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

After Vince stepped down, his daughter Stephanie McMahon was named co-CEO of WWE along with Nick Khan. McMahon's son-in-law Triple H took over as the head of creative.

No one ever imagined that Vince would ever quit WWE, but the unthinkable ended up happening last year. If Vince does return, it won't sit well with many, except Declan McMahon, judging by his reaction to the big rumor.

