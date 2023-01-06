Backstage reaction to potential Vince McMahon WWE return - Reports

Former CEO Vince McMahon's rumored WWE comeback following his retirement is a total shock for everyone. Surprisingly, as per the reports, nobody in the WWE department was aware of the information before the blockbuster news broke out.

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Vince McMahon is set to make a massive WWE return to synchronize the sale of the business.

Fightful Select reported that they had heard from dozens of WWE employees who were all taken aback by Vince McMahon's return announcement.

The talent, production, creative, and general staff at the Stamford-based promotion were not informed, tipped off, or given any information before or immediately after the news broke.

One talent also told Fightful, referring to the upcoming Friday Night Smackdown tapings, that some people from Mr. McMahon's leadership would know about his WWE return.

"Not one bit, but considering some people from his regime were kept this long, they must have known it would happen. We'll see if they talk to us tomorrow." [H/T - Fightful]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Vince McMahon says his return to WWE won’t interfere with the management that’s in place Vince McMahon says his return to WWE won’t interfere with the management that’s in place https://t.co/ByXsxWfmVE

The potential reason for Vince McMahon's WWE return

Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal stated that the 77-year-old has majority voting power in WWE due to his ownership of Class-B stock.

As a result, he was able to appoint himself and two former executives, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to WWE's board of directors. The reporter noted that Mr. McMahon would seek to become the company's executive chairman.

Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO after the Wall Street Journal revealed massive alleged hush payments to former WWE employees. According to reports, the money was also paid off to cover up his alleged sexual misdeeds.

Last summer, under pressure from his advisors, the world's largest wrestling promoter stepped down. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named co-CEOs, with Mr. McMahon's son-in-law, Triple H, in charge of the promotion's creative direction.

If McMahon does return, it will be interesting to see how it affects Triple H and other's positions within the company. The product has undergone significant changes since WWE's Chief Content Officer took over.

Do you think Mr. McMahon should return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

