Shane McMahon's son sends 4-word reaction to WWE Fastlane appearance

Shane McMahon's son Declan has made his first comment after appearing at tonight's WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Declan McMahon took the wrestling world by storm tonight when he was spotted in the crowd at the Fastlane event in Indianapolis. He looked ecstatic about being present among the fans.

Shortly after, Shane McMahon sent a heartfelt message reacting to his son's appearance at Fastlane. Declan noticed Shane's tweet and responded to the same with a four-word message.

"HERE COMES THE MONEY!"

Last year, Declan McMahon had a talk with Indy Star. The young gun had some interesting comments in regard to a potential WWE future.

"'I've tried it in my house,' McMahon said. 'I have two younger brothers, so if we're joking around I'll pick them up and throw them on the couch. I'm going in with the mindset that I'll cross that bridge when we get there. So right now no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that's what I'll do.'" [H/T Indy Star]

Shane McMahon was elated over watching his son at WWE Fastlane, judging by his tweet. His longtime fans would love to see his son give a shot at a WWE career.

