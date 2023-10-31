Shane O'Mac has made a career out of diving off of places least recommended! During a recent interview, Shane McMahon's son revealed his mother's reaction when the veteran star jumped off a scaffold onto Big Show (aka AEW's Paul Wight) in 2001.

That year's WWE Backlash PLE will always be remembered for Big Show and Shane McMahon's Last Man Standing match, in which Shane pulled off one of the most shocking stunts in pro wrestling TV history.

During his appearance on Developmentally Speaking, Declan McMahon revealed Backlash 2001 was the first time his mother legitimately got scared about his father's risky actions in matches. Declan recalled that Shane McMahon was originally going to jump from the mid-way spot but went off script and decided to leave no stone unturned for the dive onto Big Show:

"I remember the first time my Mom was talking at a dinner one time, the first time my Mom got really worried when my Dad was fighting the Big Show. And, so many people don't know that he was just supposed to stop half was and kind of fall off. But when he got up there, he looked down and said, 'f**k it,' I'm going to do it. That's really when my Mom was just like, 'Oh my god!'" said Declan. [9:00 - 10:00]

Shane McMahon's son on how his father manages to pull off dangerous spots in WWE

Declan continued and stated that his mother was initially quite concerned as the height of the fall was pretty big, and so was the impact of the bump Shane McMahon took at Backlash 2001.

As history suggests, Shane O'Mac would go on to execute many such dives in his career and is often considered one of the bravest men to have wrestled. His being a McMahon makes it all the more surprising, as Shane never needed to wrestle in the first place.

Declan revealed that the most important thing in the business is trusting your opponents. Shane McMahon, in addition to having the obvious experience, had a lot of trust in the people he worked with in the squared circle:

"Her heart was beating, 'Like, is he okay?' But when you have been doing it for so long, like my Dad has, you begin to just trust in the person with you. A lot of the wrestling business is trusting who you're in the ring with. Safety is the most important thing," added Declan. From 10:01 onwards]

