Fifth-generation McMahon gets honest about the pressures of being in the much-scrutinized WWE family

Being a McMahon might seem like a fun proposition for those outside the WWE bubble. However, Declan McMahon recently opened up about how the constant media glare can affect the family and, in his case, help him mature.

Shane McMahon's son has been in the news lately for his exploits in college football, and as revealed earlier, he was pretty confident about eventually wrestling inside a WWE ring.

For now, the 19-year-old is busy with college but already has all the qualities that make him a true McMahon. Declan sounded wiser beyond his years during a chat on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, as he detailed how he has been exposed to several high-profile names as he is a McMahon.

Declan also recalled what his Dad and Grandfather always taught him, as you can view below:

"Just growing up a McMahon has made me mature really well because I've been around so many people. From John Cena to wrestlers, to LeBron and other superstars in other areas of the game. You know, my Dad and my Grandpa would always teach me manners. You know, shake people's hands, look them in the eye when you're talking to them. Being a McMahon, it came with a lot of responsibility." [01:48 - 1:30]

Declan McMahon admitted that as the WWE always attracts the press' attention, he needs to carry himself a certain way in the public domain. Being born in the McMahon household, though, is a blessing for Declan as he has already learned several valuable lessons about life even before he has turned 20.

"When you come from such a family that's constantly in the media, that's constantly being looked at, where you always have to look the part, play the part. But in that pressure, you really get to find; it just teaches you a lot of things about life that help you in the future. So, it's been a blessing and it's been amazing." [1:46 - 2:33]

Declan McMahon on growing up in the wrestling and WWE business

Like most pro wrestling followers, Declan McMahon also grew up as a fan of the product, idolizing iconic WWE performers and considering them larger-than-life superheroes.

However, Declan would understand the intricacies of wrestling after attending several shows backstage and seeing the preparations for presenting a televised wrestling event.

Declan McMahon has also been lucky enough to pick the brain of his father, Shane O'Mac, and he explained how it has shaped his views about WWE and wrestling in general.

"As you grow, you get to grow with the business, right? When you're a fan, per se, like I was when I was younger, you see it through a fan's perspective. But as you get older, and you're kind of invested in the business side of it. You get to have conversations with your dad about the matches. What goes into creating them? What goes on backstage?" [1:02 - 1:28]

