Shane McMahon has taken to social media to hype his return to WWE television tonight. It was announced earlier on Monday that Shane O'Mac would be returning to Monday Night RAW during tonight's episode.

This will mark Shane McMahon's first on-camera WWE appearance in 10 months, since being "fired" on SmackDown in 2019.

The former SmackDown Commissioner took to his official Twitter account to release the following post:

"Excited to return to #WWERaw tonight... time to shake some things up."

Tonight's appearance on Monday Night RAW will be Shane McMahon's first appearance of any kind on WWE television since the October 4, 2019 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During the 20th-anniversary episode, SmackDown's FOX debut, Shane McMahon would compete in a career versus career ladder match. With a briefcase suspended high above the ring, the loser of the match would be "fired" from WWE.

After Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon, the former SmackDown authority figure would disappear from WWE television screens.

However, Shane McMahon could be briefly seen during Edge's WWE 24 documentary on the WWE Network. Shane was backstage at the Royal Rumble pay per view in Houston, Texas. McMahon was also used as a backstage producer for the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match.

While not a permanent producer for WWE, occasionally Shane McMahon has worked in the backstage role at WWE events when needed infrequently.

Shane McMahon concept 'raised a few eyebrows' on RAW?

More information about Shane McMahon's role tonight on Monday Night RAW has been given by WWE insider twitter account WrestleVotes.

Shane O'Mac's return to WWE television is reportedly to facilitate the introduction of a new concept on the red brand. The report by WrestleVotes also noted that the idea of this yet to be revealed concept "raised some eyebrows backstage":

"Shane McMahon is being brought back to television tonight to introduce a new concept to Monday Night RAW. The concept itself has raised some eyebrows backstage at the PC today."

Many members of the WWE Universe are curious as to what Shane McMahon will have in store tonight on Monday Night RAW. What do you think Shane O'Mac will have to say as he returns to the red brand?