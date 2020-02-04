WWE Rumors - Big backstage news on Shane McMahon's current WWE status; recent activity revealed

Shane McMahon (top) was backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 event

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that despite serving as a producer for WWE’s recent Men’s Royal Rumble match, Shane McMahon isn’t officially working as a producer or agent for the company.

Additionally, further details on McMahon’s WWE status have also been expounded upon.

What was Shane McMahon doing backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble event?

Shane McMahon was involved in WWE’s backstage management of the Men’s Royal Rumble matchup which transpired a few days back.

McMahon’s involvement in the backstage administration of the aforesaid matchup resultantly led many to speculate regarding him making a potential full-time comeback to the WWE.

Shane O’Mac hasn’t been involved in the WWE’s storylines after having lost his “Loser Leaves WWE” match against Kevin Owens in October of 2019.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio asserted that Shane McMahon was simply lending a hand at the Royal Rumble event.

Meltzer insinuated that Shane isn’t officially working as a producer or agent in the WWE, but did carry out the duties of a producer for the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

As regards to Shane’s current status and recent activity in the company, it was noted that he isn’t usually around in the WWE these days.

One ought to note that Abyss aka Chris Park, Jamie Noble, and Lance Storm also served as the producers for the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Furthermore, the Executive Director of RAW Paul Heyman and his ‘client’ WWE Champion Brock Lesnar provided their input in the early stages of the aforementioned match.

Will Shane McMahon return as the WWE Universe approaches WrestleMania 36?

Presently, Shane’s standing in the WWE seems to be punctuated by sporadic backstage contributions to the company.

It remains to be seen whether or not the promotion chooses to once again utilize McMahon as an on-screen authority figure or part-time in-ring performer, as the 2020 edition of WrestleMania draws closer.

This year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match was won by Drew McIntyre who’s now set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.