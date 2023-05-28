Shane McMahon spotted at baseball game; update on quads injury

Shane McMahon was spotted at a New York Yankees game. A fan approached him for a photo and shared an update on his injury based on how he looked and walked about.

Shane McMahon was last seen in a WWE ring on night two of WrestleMania 39. The former European Champion returned to confront The Miz at the PLE. Snoop Dogg, who was the co-host of WrestleMania 39, made an impromptu match between the two former Champions.

During the match, Shane O' Mac injured himself when he leap-frogged over The Miz. McMahon was unable to carry on and needed help to get out of the ring and to the back. Snoop Dogg took matters into his own hands and defeated The Miz with his version of The People's Elbow.

Earlier today, a Reddit user spotted McMahon and his kids at a Yankees game. The fan approached him, asking him about his torn quads. According to him, McMahon was walking fine but had a brace on his leg to heal the quads that he tore at WrestleMania 39.

How bad was Shane McMahon's injury?

Since the injury, Shane McMahon hasn't made many public appearances. After he sustained the injury at WrestleMania 39, he took to Instagram to share a post showing him working out at the gym.

Many notable personalities from the wrestling fraternity took time out to wish McMahon a speedy recovery. Former WWE referee, Mike Chioda said the following regarding his injury and path to recovery.

“Shane O’Mac will be back in that ring, brother," Mike Chioda said. “He’s working out hard right now. He’s gonna be back. I wish him a speedy recovery. I felt bad and I (saw) he couldn’t get back up. I said, ‘No, this is not a work.’ He wouldn’t come back and… I just wish him a speedy recovery and all of the best.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

