[WATCH] WWE legend gives a closer look at his injury after botched spot

In a new post shared on his Instagram handle, WWE veteran Shane McMahon gave a closer look at his injured quad muscle.

Shane McMahon made a surprise return at WrestleMana 39 and was immediately put into a match with The Miz. Unfortunately, he ended up tearing his quad during the bout and was taken backstage by medical personnel.

Shane McMahon hasn't been very active on social media since suffering an injury at WrestleMania 39. He recently shared an update on Instagram and could be seen working out at the gym. The WWE legend has now shared a few more clips on Instagram, one of which gives a closer look at his quad. Check out the post below and keep swiping right to watch all three videos:

A former WWE referee recently sent a heartfelt message to Shane McMahon

Former WWE official Mike Chioda opened up about Shane McMahon's WrestleMania 39 accident on a recent edition of Monday Mailbag. The veteran wished Shane a speedy recovery from his torn quad. Check out his comments below:

“Shane O’Mac will be back in that ring, brother," Mike Chioda said. “He’s working out hard right now. He’s gonna be back. I wish him a speedy recovery. I felt bad and I (saw) he couldn’t get back up. I said, ‘No, this is not a work.’ He wouldn’t come back and… I just wish him a speedy recovery and all of the best.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Shane McMahon has never shied away from taking risks inside the squared circle. He has been involved in some of the most insanely risky spots in the history of wrestling. World Wrestling Entertainment once put up an entire playlist collecting some of the wildest moments that McMahon has been a part of. Unfortunately, his leapfrog attempt at WrestleMania 39 ended up giving him a torn quad.

