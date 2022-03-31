"Vince can change everything" - Dave Meltzer provides update on Shane McMahon's possibility of appearing at WrestleMania 38 

According to reports, Shane McMahon will be present at WrestleMania 38 which is scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States on April 2 and 3.

The boss' son garnered a lot of backstage heat after his actions at the Royal Rumble premium live event earlier this year. He raised a lot of eyebrows after making late alterations to the script of the event, drawing the main focus on himself in the men's rumble match. As a result, he was quietly let go by the company.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Shane McMahon will be present at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony as he goes there every year with his father.

"He was gonna go no matter what. He goes to the Hall of Fame every single Hall of Fame, he's always at the Hall of Fame. Of course he's gonna go with Vince inducting Undertaker. There's always a chance that Vince is kayfabing everyone and there's gonna be something, but from what I was told, and this was from actually multiple people who are pretty high on the food chain - and it's like, look, you never know 100 percent because it's wrestling and Vince can change everything - but as far as Shane McMahon on WrestleMania or something like that, on the creative team his name has not been spoken about since January. [H/T to WrestleTalk]

Meltzer also reported that Shane's expected presence at WrestleMania is a no-brainer and people are unnecessarily making news out of it.

"It's never been brought up, and they're under the impression that he's just going to the Hall of Fame, he's gonna hang out at WrestleMania like he does every single year, and it's a non-story, and people are making way too much of it." [H/T to WrestleTalk]

Vince Russo suggests interesting stipulation to a proposed WrestleMania match for Shane McMahon

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has added an interesting stipulation to a proposed match for Shane McMahon by a wrestling fan.

A Sportskeeda Wrestling follower named 'Symphony of Self-Destruction,' stated on Legion of RAW that he would like to see Vince McMahon take on Shane McMahon at the Show of Shows. Russo seemed quite impressed with the idea and said that having the company up for grabs would make it a more interesting watch.

"I don't disagree with you, and let's add on top of that, if Shane wins, he gets the company. I'm all for that. I'm all for that!" [16:28 - 17:00] [H/T - Sportskeeda Wrestling]

There have been no reports as of yet if Shane will be a part of the WrestleMania 38 match card. But considering WWE has thrown out major surprises over the years at WrestleMania events, it would be interesting to see if something is in store for the boss' son.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande