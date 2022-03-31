"If Shane wins, he gets the company" - Vince Russo pitches major stipulation match for WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

WrestleMania season is known for all the high-profile speculation swirling around the internet. The latest rumors suggest that Shane McMahon will be in Dallas to participate in the weekend activities ahead of The Show of Shows.

While it's unknown whether Shane McMahon will appear during the live WrestleMania broadcast, many fans predict Vince McMahon's son will feature on the card in some capacity.

An avid Sportskeeda Wrestling follower, who goes by the name 'Symphony of Self-Destruction,' recently revealed on Legion of RAW that he would love to see the McMahons battle it out in a singles match.

Vince Russo liked the idea and additionally pitched a stipulation for Shane McMahon to take ownership of the WWE if he wins at WrestleMania. The former WWE writer was all in for the match, as he briefly stated below:

"I don't disagree with you, and let's add on top of that, if Shane wins, he gets the company. I'm all for that. I'm all for that!" [16:28 - 17:00]

Will Shane McMahon wrestle at WrestleMania 38?

McMahon did not contribute to WWE after Royal Rumble 2022. There he entered the men's match at the 28th spot before getting eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Shane O'Mac attracted a lot of backstage heat for his creative decisions before the match. The aftermath of the chaotic episode saw him walking away from the company.

Apart from a few public appearances at sports events, Shane McMahon has kept a low profile since taking a hiatus from WWE. However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider's recent report hints at Shane being in contention for a WrestleMania spot:

"There is no word at this time whether McMahon will be appearing on the PPV yet, but we are told he will be in town for the entire Wrestlemania weekend," Mike Johnson stated.

The biggest rumors point to McMahon being revealed as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. While Cody Rhodes is widely expected to fill the spot, fans and pundits haven't ruled out the possibility of WWE pulling off a swerve by getting the former SmackDown Commissioner back for the match.

What do you think WWE has in store for Shane McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.

