Details on Paul Heyman and Shane McMahon failing to re-sign WWE legend in 2001

Jim Ross has recalled how Paul Heyman and Shane McMahon unsuccessfully tried to re-sign former WWE Superstar Scott Hall in 2001.

The latest episode of Ross’ Grilling JR podcast focused on the May 21, 2001 episode of RAW. The former WWE executive negotiated the contracts of many WWE Superstars around that time.

However, the responsibility of rehiring Hall was given to Heyman and Shane McMahon. Ross said Shane McMahon’s lack of patience played a part in the negotiations coming to an end.

“It’s the same deal,” Ross said. “Shane had no patience. Youthful enthusiasm, and Heyman just wanted to tag in, and that increased his worth if they could pull off this coup and get Scott Hall back in the fold earlier. Yeah, I was concerned about it because I didn’t know how healthy Scott was. Was he living a clean and sober lifestyle?”

WWE No Way Out 2002 was 19 years ago today



This historic event saw Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall & Kevin Nash return to #WWE for the first time in 9 & 6 years, as they reformed #WCW unit #NWO



Also, Chris Jericho def Steve Austin, The Rock def The Undertaker & Kurt Angle def Triple H pic.twitter.com/Tz0pYKKwu2 — For the Love of Wrestling (@ftlowrestling) February 17, 2021

The original idea for Scott Hall to return to WWE at Judgment Day 2001 never came to fruition. He ended up returning nine months later alongside Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash at No Way Out 2002.

Reason why Paul Heyman and Shane McMahon negotiated Scott Hall’s return

Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan in 2002

Jim Ross felt Paul Heyman and Shane McMahon were not prepared to handle the day-to-day responsibilities of managing WWE Superstars’ problems.

He also clarified that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not looking to replace him as the company’s main contract negotiator.

“Shane may say, ‘Well, Paul and I will get this done,’” Ross added. “Apparently JR isn’t getting it done. ‘Okay, well if you want to make it sound that easy, then have at it.’ But Vince and I discussed that whole step by step, and he kind of wanted to see how those two guys would handle things. Maybe they could help out. I don’t think he was looking to replace me, if that’s what people are thinking.”

On this day 2002, the nWo (Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash) defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock in a three-on-two handicap match.@RealKevinNash @steveaustinBSR @TheRock @HulkHogan #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/j7fE7oM29V — The Signature Spot (@SignatureSpot) March 11, 2021

Jim Ross said there was a “zero tolerance” policy regarding Scott Hall’s substance abuse issues at the time. The former WCW star received his release from WWE in May 2002, three months after returning to the company.

