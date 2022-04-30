Shanky walks out on former WWE Champion during RAW

WWE Superstar Shanky seems to have had enough of his mentor, Jinder Mahal.

Since making his debut on the main roster, The Maharaja has taken the seven-foot-tall superstar under his wing. Last year, Shanky, Veer Mahaan, and Jinder Mahal joined forces on RAW before the 2021 Draft that shifted Shanky and Mahal to the blue brand. This led to Mahal and his fellow Indian working together as a tag team.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Shanky was unsuccessful in defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship. Following the match, Mahal yelled at Shanky for losing, which resulted in the latter getting frustrated. He screamed 'No' in Mahal's face before walking away from the ring.

In a backstage segment, when Sarah Schreiber tried to get Shanky's comments on what happened, the seven-foot superstar was too angry to give a response.

The Indian superstar signed with WWE in 2020. He participated in an eight-man tag-team match at Superstar Spectacle last year, where he teamed up with Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet against Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, and Happy Corbin.

