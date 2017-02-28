WWE News: Shaquille O' Neal says that his match against Big Show may not happen at WrestleMania 33

Big Shaq feels the match might get cancelled due to no fault of his own

by Prityush Haldar News 28 Feb 2017, 19:59 IST

Shaquille agreed to a match against the Big Show earlier last year

What’s the story?

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal was on The Big Podcast With Shaq recently and said that he was not sure if his match with Big Show would happen at WrestleMania 33.

This announcement comes as a shock to the WWE Universe as WWE have promoted the clash between Big Show and Shaquille for almost a year now.

In case you didn’t know...

Last week, the Big Show called out Shaq for going easy on training and not taking WrestleMania seriously. Big Show was aghast with Shaq for not being serious about the match and had hinted that the match might not take place at all.

Also read: WWE News: Big Show all but confirms match with Shaquille O' Neal at WrestleMania 33

He cited that Shaq was terrified of stepping into the ring with the ‘World’s Largest Athlete’ and that it was the reason for the lack of enthusiasm from the basketball legend's side

The heart of the matter

Shaquille said that the match might be off due to no fault of his own. He added by saying that the match might still happen, but the chances were very slim. He reiterated time and again that it was due to no fault of his own.

He confirmed that he was going to start heavy training this week and would continue training till the WrestleMania weekend in case the match does happen.

Big Show had earlier stated during an interview with WWE.com that it might be his last WrestleMania and had urged Shaq to show some commitment on his part. Show was quoted saying:

“I see Shaq riding around, singing karaoke and stopping in at Krispy Kreme. I’m like, ‘Hey! If you’re not gonna take it serious, find something else to do!’ I’ve given 22 years of my blood, sweat and tears to this business and I’m doing this favor to Shaq. This could be my last WrestleMania. He needs to step up. I get it. He’s a busy man. But if he’s gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you’re serious. If anything, talk a little trash. Let me know you’re motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he’s terrified. He shot his mouth off, he’s in over his head and he’s trying to back out. So just let me know what’s going on, brother.”

What’s next?

The match between Shaq and Big Show is one of the biggest selling points of WrestleMania. If the booking gets cancelled, then Big Show might not have a worthy opponent to face in Orlando this year.

Sportskeeda's take

This may in fact just be a publicity stunt on the part of WWE to hype the clash between the two giants further. A large section of the WWE audience, especially the casual viewers, have been waiting for this match to happen.

If the booking does fizzle out in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, it would be a huge loss of face for the WWE. We will keep you updated with further details as the story develops.

Tweet Speak

.@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. The only giant! pic.twitter.com/5uX4EUyXVF — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 9, 2017

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com