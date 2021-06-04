"I remember him being constantly in pain" - Shaul Guerrero discusses Eddie Guerrero's struggles

Eddie Guerrero had an outstanding wrestling career and to this day is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers to ever step inside the ring. He is a former WWE Champion and was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after he passed away.

Fans celebrate his wrestling career to this day. However, outside the ring, Guerrero battled with substance abuse and alcohol addiction which affected his life heavily.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Shaul Guerrero opened up on the difficulties her father Eddie Guerrero faced during his life:

"Towards the end, I remember him being constantly in pain like constantly he couldn't sleep." Shaul Guerrero added, "He would take micro naps throughout the day. He wasn't doing well and dad lived hard. He rocked out pretty hard in the 80s and 90s. It was sex, drugs and wrestling."

"It was all that at that time and also if you look at his matches he did a lot of really amazing and traumatizing things to his body. I don't even wanna know how many concussions he had. So I'm very happy that they take way better care of their wrestlers now"

My interview with @Guerrero_Shaul is up now! 🔥



She talks about growing up as the daughter of Eddie & @VickieGuerrero, how she met her husband @DramaKingMatt and says WWE wouldn’t let her use the Guerrero name



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6

📺: https://t.co/zAGKXj5FJY pic.twitter.com/Q0L5N3EDec — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) June 3, 2021

Eddie Guerrero passed away in 2005

Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero's death is one of the biggest tragedies in wrestling history. He was very well-liked and respected backstage. His death came as quite the shock and left a void in the wrestling world. He was found unconscious in his hotel room in Minnesota in November 2005.

After the autopsy, his death was ruled as a case of acute heart failure. Following his passing came a number of tribute shows from various different wrestling promotions throughout North America.

He was a prominent figure in wrestling and contributed a lot to the industry with his unique in-ring style and his charisma on the mic. A year prior to his death, Eddie Guerrero was finally able to capture the WWE Championship after pinning Brock Lesnar.

Eddie Guerrero's innovative style has inspired an entire generation of wrestlers who still use his signature move "The Frog Splash" to this day as a tribute to him, including Rey Mysterio's son Dominik Mysterio, who has a special connection with Eddie dating back to 2005 when Guerrero fought for Dominik's custody.

This happened to be one of Eddie Guerrero's last feuds of before he passed away a few months later.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Greg Bush