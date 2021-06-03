"It was a complicated relationship with my dad"- Shaul Guerrero opens up on her relationship with Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero is regarded by many as one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots and step inside the squared circle. He is best known for his work in WWE where he won the WWE Championship and was even posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Outside the ring, Eddie faced some difficulty with drugs and alcohol. It affected his life and definitely took a toll on him.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Shaul Guerrero opened up about her relationship with her father and had the following to say when asked what her father meant to her while growing up:

"I don't mean to break anyone's heart but I'm gonna be real, I'm gonna be honest. My dad scared the sh*t out of me when I was growing up." Shaul Guerrero went on, "It’s no secret that he struggled with alcohol and drugs. I think unfortunately growing up until I was 12 or 13, that was pretty much all I saw. It was a complicated relationship with my dad. I didn’t really get to know him until I was 13, 14, 15. He passed when I was 15.”

Eddie Guerrero passed away in 2005 as a result of acute heart failure. He was found in his hotel room by Chavo Guerrero Jr. who called the ambulance and was pronounced dead when the paramedics arrived.

He is remembered fondly in the wrestling world by fans and wrestlers alike for his contributions to the industry.

Eddie Guerrero's wrestling career

Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero has wrestled all across the world in various promotions, wowing fans around the globe. After garnering success in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Extreme Championship Wrestling, Guerrero first appeared in WCW in 1981 but wasn't given proper opportunities.

However, he signed with WCW in 1995 and started his rise to stardom when he won the WCW United States Championship. He soon climbed to the ranks in WCW but was never given a push as a main-event star so he signed with WWE in 2000.

After briefly leaving the company in 2001, Guerrero returned to WWE in 2002 for the biggest run of his career. It didn't take long for Eddie Guerrero to catch the attention of the higher ups who soon started to push him to the top. It was in WWE where he became a main eventer and even won the WWE Championship by pinning Brock Lesnar.

What do you think of Eddie Guerrero's time as a wrestler? Let us know in the comments section below.

