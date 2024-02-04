"Shaw Michaels is a real genius," "Amazing choice" - WWE Universe reacts to 24-year-old star's surprising debut on SmackDown

WWE's development brand has already created a number of credible Superstars of tomorrow who are ready to move to the main roster. Fans regularly keep track of the assembly line of talent, and recently reacted to the in-ring debut of a popular star who surprisingly moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

Last year, Tiffany Stratton returned to the promotion after months and rose to the top following her return to the development brand. She captured the vacant NXT Women's Championship from Lyra Valkyria, which she eventually dropped during her feud with Becky Lynch.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Stratton signed with the Blue brand and made her in-ring debut against Mia 'Michin' Yim and won. The WWE Universe reacted to her surprising debut as reports stated she would be joining Monday Night RAW.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stratton was in a storyline with Fallon Henley before she moved to WWE's main roster. Fans are excited to see what the former NXT Women's Champion does next on the Blue brand after the entertaining run she had as the developmental brand's champion.

Former WWE Champion praises Tiffany Stratton's run on NXT

Last year, Bianca Belair went on a hiatus after Damage CTRL injured her at the conclusion of WWE SummerSlam 2023. She returned to the Blue brand and continued her feud with the heinous stable. Recently, she featured in the Women's Royal Rumble match but failed to win at the event.

Belair is a homegrown talent similar to several stars who are currently in the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Belair praised Stratton's work with the promotion and her quick rise to the top.

"Tiffany [Stratton] is doing amazing things... I was very impressed with her, like how quickly she became a champion in such a short amount of time. I don't think people realize how impressive that is to, you know, maybe be there a year and some change and you're champion? You're being thrown into that, and she did so well in that role. I think she's a star now and she's going to be a star in the future."

Stratton did have a moment with Belair on WWE SmackDown after she signed with the brand. It will be interesting to see when the two stars face off inside the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton's debut on Friday Night SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE