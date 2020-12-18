WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is known to have a temper that has resulted in a lot of shouting backstage in WWE. Former WWE producer and wrestler Shawn Daivari recently spoke about his former boss and why he yells and screams at people backstage in WWE.

Daivari was a wrestler in the mid-2000s, before returning to the company in 2018 as a backstage producer. He was let go earlier this year as part of WWE's COVID-19 cuts.

While speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Daivari opened up about Vince McMahon and how the WWE Chairman's yelling and screaming is just his natural way of talking, while he also said that McMahon does get angry as well. He said that that is how McMahon "communicates in a live environment".

“He definitely can be intimidating but it’s one of those things that-that’s his communication style. He communicates when he’s confused or whatever, maybe by yelling and screaming. I’m sure he yells and screams when he’s mad too, kinda of the way he talks. I’m not joking you, there’s been times where he might yell and scream at someone and before their segment’s over, he’s already yelled and screamed at the next person and he’s forgotten or doesn’t even care about the first one previously, but it’s because he wasn’t actually bent out of shape about it. If you’re really bent out of shape about it, you would probably not forget and remain mad about it but it’s just the way he communicates in a live environment," said the former WWE producer. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Daivari said that Vince McMahon doesn't communicate that way during production meetings, and that he never bore the brunt of McMahon's anger when he was a producer. He did reveal, though, that he got shouted at by McMahon when he was an in-ring performer.

Vince McMahon called ex-WWE Superstar an "idiot" backstage

One former WWE Superstar was called an "idiot" by Vince McMahon as revealed by Zeb Colter, who managed Jack Swagger, who now goes by the name Jake Hager in AEW. McMahon was reportedly unhappy at Swagger for a DUI arrest.

