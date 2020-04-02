Vince McMahon called former World Champion "an idiot" following DUI arrest

McMahon wasn't happy at all following his DUI arrest.

It was believed that his main event push was canceled as a punishment, after the incident.

Vince McMahon

Former WWE on-screen talent Zeb Colter was a guest on the latest edition of Sean Mooney’s ‘Prime Time with Sean Mooney’ podcast. Colter discussed his WWE stint in detail, and opened up on current AEW star Jake Hager's DUI arrest back in 2013. Colter, who was Hager's manager back then, revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to the arrest.

Colter initially feared that Hager was going to get fired for his actions. That didn't happen though, but Vince McMahon was clearly angry at him, judging by a backstage instance that Colter shared.

"I was walking in with him [Swagger] and Vince [McMahon] come right in as we walked down the hallway, Jack saying ‘hey are we being paid man?’ to me. He’s trying to figure out his position, what he’s doing, and I don’t blame him. He [Swagger] said ‘I need to talk to you’ and all Vince said... ou know what he said to him? He said, ‘Jack, You’re an idiot.'

'Well yeah, I know I’m an idiot but can I talk to you?', 'Jack, You’re an idiot,’ Vince said and he kept walking. And I don’t think Jack ever did talk to him about it!

Colter added that everything worked out well in the end, as Hager is currently in All Elite Wrestling and is a part of Chris Jericho's "The Inner Circle". He is also doing well for himself in MMA, and is currently 2-0.

At the time, it was believed that Hager was in for a push, but the DUI arrest changed plans in a hurry, and he was reportedly punished for the same. At WrestleMania 29, Del Rio defeated Hager to retain his World Heavyweight Championship.