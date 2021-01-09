"Shawn lost a lot of hair" - WWE legend describes backstage fight between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels

WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently revealed details about a backstage fight between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

On a recent episode of Grillin JR, Jim Ross opened up about the tense relationship between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart in WWE. Jim Ross mentioned the 'Sunny days' incident led to a ton of heat between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Ross revealed how the tension between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels led to a backstage fight between the two Superstars. Ross further added that WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and the late Pat Patterson had to help pull Michaels and Hart apart:

"I got there about 30 seconds after it ended. Patterson was deep in it. Patterson loved those two guys like sons. Pat would say Shawn Michaels is as close to Ray Stevens as anybody he's ever seen. Before there was Ric Flair, there was Ray Stevens. I remember Shawn lost a lot of hair. Bret was ripping and tearing at anything he could get ahold of. Lawler was in there, Patterson was in there, they took Patterson down. Nobody really got hurt, it wasn't a fight that saw teeth pulled out and noses broken. It wasn't that extreme but it was intense. Then you have to handle all of this s--t. Shawn wanted to go home and Bret stuck around. Shows you the difference of mentality." H/T: WrestlingINC

The backstage relationship between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart

To say that Hart and Michaels had a frosty backstage relationship in WWE back in the day would be an understatement. The bad blood between the two eventually forced Vince McMahon into the Montreal Screwjob after Bret Hart allegedly refused to drop the WWE Championship to Michaels in front of his home crowd. Bret Hart went to WCW following the Montreal Screwjob but he wasn't used as well as he could have in that run.

Hart's career came to an untimely end after he was forced to retire following an errant superkick from Goldberg. Bret Hart has since made amends with Shawn Michaels.