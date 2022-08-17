Shawn Michaels acknowledges WWE NXT’s young talent

WWE legend Shawn Michaels acknowledged North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Giovanni Vinci for their fiery show on NXT Heatwave today.

The two superstars brawled against each other for the North American Title and presented a breathtaking match for all. Eventually, Hayes won to retain the title.

Michaels saw the dedication put in by the two breakout stars and highlighted them on Twitter, thus showing his faith in the talent on the developmental brand.

"Gives a new meaning to a hot start! Incredible job by both men! #NXTHeatwave," tweeted Shawn Michaels.

Shawn Michaels’s Role in WWE NXT 2.0

After giving fans most memorable moments like ziplining in WrestleMania XII, creating D-Generation X, rivalry with The Game and The Phenom, Michaels accepted a role as the Vice President of Talent Development and oversees the creative aspects of NXT development.

After becoming the first ever Grand Slam Champion in WWE and being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, Shawn Michaels is now working to shape the future of the company. With his tweet today, he has further marked Hayes and Vinci as upcoming mega stars who could move to the main roster soon.

