"It’s sort of a pseudo-final event for NXT UK" - Shawn Michaels announces date for upcoming WWE NXT premium live event

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announces the date for the upcoming 'WWE NXT World's Collide' premium live event.

The Heartbreak Kid and the Cerebral Assassin are currently the creative minds behind WWE programming. After Triple H's return, he started working as the Head of Creative for WWE and Shawn Michaels continued working for NXT 2.0.

Last Tuesday, Tyler Bate showed up after the main event, where he confronted NXT Champion Bron Breakker. This led to speculations of a crossover event happening between the two brands. Speaking to Metro UK, Shawn Michaels confirmed the speculations and announced September 4th as the official date for the World's Collide. He also spoke about the expansion of NXT UK:

"It’s sort of a pseudo-final event for NXT UK at Worlds Collide. I’m just excited that we’re growing it. A lot of things we have talked about in the past, now they’re finally happening and this talent’s gonna have the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of all their hard work. NXT UK has so much European talent as it is, so it’s only fitting we grow that brand to cover Europe. WWE is a global entity, and NXT is obviously a huge part of that." [H/T - Metro UK]

It will be interesting to see what matches will be on the card for NXT World's Collide.

Shawn Michaels announced NXT Europe for 2023

In 2012, Triple H took the initiative of rebooting NXT from a game show to an in-house developmental brand. After years of working as the head of the brand, NXT became one of the most talked about products in WWE.

Last year, the brand went through a drastic change when Triple H stepped back as the creative head. Vince McMahon replaced the black and gold brand and rebooted it once again as 2.0. After McMahon's retirement, Hunter became the new creative head for all shows.

Shawn Michaels, who is currently working as the creative mind behind NXT, announced NXT Europe for the upcoming year. Speaking to Metro UK, Michaels spoke about the work that is going on behind the new brand:

"It’s just a natural expansion of things because that brand, since 2016, has been fantastic. Yes, it’s been quiet and underneath the radar, but I don’t think you’ll find anybody that wouldn’t argue that it’s been a real quality product from its existence." [H/T - Metro UK]

It will be interesting to see how the future of the black and gold brand looks with the expansion of the brand in the coming year.

