Shawn Michaels apologises to his fans for major career decisions

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has made significant contributions to the company as a competitor and in a backstage role in NXT. HBK has also had his share of controversies over the years. But two tragic incidents, one kayfabe and the other real, left some fans inconsolable, and he recently apologized for the incidents.

The Showstopper was a controversial superstar in the 1990s. He was at the top of the food chain, and in order to stay there, he had to make some difficult decisions. One such incident would be at the start of his singles career when he thrashed his former tag team partner Marty Jannetty and turned heel. This subsequently made the fans hate him, which was beneficial to his character.

Another notable incident was the infamous Montreal Screwjob with Bret "The Hitman" Hart. The match ended in a contentious manner when HBK locked Hart in a Sharpshooter and the referee rang the bell without The Hitman tapping.

The Heartbreak Kid recently appeared on 99.9 The Fan's Culture State, where he decided to apologize for what happened on those two occasions. He went on to admit that he "traumatized" an entire generation of wrestling fans:

"I gotta tell ya — it’s something where I’ve had to make peace with the fact that there have been a couple of things that I’ve done, two big ones, in my career where I actually traumatized a generation. That’s 'The Barber Shop' and 'Montreal.' To everyone, once again, all these years later, I say, I am so sorry. I swear it’s in my job description," Michaels said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Shawn Michaels is now the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative at WWE and has taken the leadership role of running the developmental brand NXT.

Shawn Michaels came out of retirement to wrestle at Crown Jewel 2018

Shawn Michaels is arguably the best wrestler of his generation, if not all time. Almost the entire professional wrestling circuit regards him as the best in-ring worker to ever step foot inside the squared circle. He simply couldn't deliver a bad match, and that reputation followed him until he announced his retirement in 2010.

The Show Stopper did, however, come out of retirement for Crown Jewel 2018, where he reunited with Triple H to re-form D-Generation X. They faced Kane and The Undertaker - The Brothers of Destruction - in a dream match that turned out to be a flop. Due to poor execution, critics openly declared the match to be the worst pay-per-view match of all time.

The Heartbreak Kid has vowed not to return to the ring and has decided to remain retired to help develop talent in WWE.

