Shawn Michaels cannot believe how many pretty women want to work for WWE: "It's staggering!"

Shawn Michaels made a light-hearted remark about WWE's recruitment process while speaking to reporters ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver.

During WrestleMania XL week, WWE held tryouts in Philadelphia searching for new potential Performance Center talents. Michaels is WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, meaning he plays a big role in helping the company's up-and-coming stars.

Discussing the latest set of tryouts, Michaels jokingly admitted he could not believe how many attractive women want to work for WWE:

"I really enjoy the fact that we're out there recruiting out of these colleges and going after these young men and women. Again, we had another one [tryout] yesterday. It's staggering, we've got a lot of pretty people in this world! Women, I had no idea there were that many! It really is, it's staggering! And they're unbelievable athletes, and the great many that we end up choosing are getting it so fast. I think that speaks very positively about the future of this industry." [2:21 – 2:58]

Shawn Michaels on WWE targeting younger fans

At the age of 58, Shawn Michaels is no longer interested in lacing up his wrestling boots. Instead, the two-time Hall of Famer prefers to lend his expert guidance to the next generation of WWE performers.

The Heartbreak Kid added that WWE is getting younger across the board, from fans and wrestlers to members of the NXT creative team:

"If you do this long enough, you realize that one of the greatest gifts you can have is to kind of give back to it, and that's certainly what we're trying to do here at NXT," Michaels said. "I think as our men and women and our performers get younger, I think that audience is going to get younger as well. We have people on our creative team that we're bringing in that are younger, so that's certainly something we are focused on." [3:00 – 3:31]

Shawn Michaels is unaware of the latest trends going around social media, so he relies on others to keep him up to speed. He also believes NXT's move from the USA Network to The CW Network in October will help the brand's audience grow even more:

"I'm actually doing my best to look into things I wouldn't ordinarily be looking into," Michaels continued. "Not to say anything risqué or anything! But, again, I have a young lady on our creative team that sort of keeps me up [to date on modern trends]. I have a daughter and my wife that keep me up on some of the latest trends and what's cool and stuff like that, because I am absolutely so not any of that! But I have great people around me that help us focus on that. As I said, I think the move to CW is gonna be a huge step in that direction as well." [3:31 – 4:09]

Michaels also provided an update on The Rock's daughter Ava following her transition from an in-ring competitor to an on-screen General Manager.

