Shawn Michaels has a big announcement

Since he became the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and the creative head of NXT, Shawn Michaels has been a part of some of the biggest moments in the brand's history. That was the case yet again when he announced that No Mercy would be NXT's next official event.

Shawn Michaels made the announcement during a press call to promote the upcoming Great American Bash event set to take place on July 30, 2023. No Mercy will take place on September 30, 2023, in Bakersfield, California.

No Mercy was first held in 1999 in Manchester, England. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Triple H vs. The Undertaker headlined what was an explosive pay-per-view. It became an annual show until 2008, after which it was discontinued. It was brought back in 2016 with Bray Wyatt taking on Randy Orton in the main event.

This will be the first No Mercy show since 2017, when Brock Lesnar took on Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship in the final match of the night. As a performer, Shawn Michaels was no stranger to No Mercy. His Ladder Match against Chris Jericho closed out the pay-per-view in 2008, and it ended up being one of the greatest ladder matches of all time.

