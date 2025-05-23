Shawn Michaels breaks silence on John Cena's heel turn: "Last run"

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has finally commented on John Cena's heel turn. Michaels and Cena had battles during the latter's early years as the new face of the company in the mid-2000s.

The Last Real Champion has wreaked havoc since winning the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Cena successfully defended it at Backlash against Randy Orton.

Shawn Michaels was recently asked on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast about Cena's final run in WWE as an in-ring performer. The Heartbreak Kid is just happy to enjoy whatever The Cenation Leader is doing in his ongoing Farewell Tour.

"When you’re gonna make your last run, I think you’re the guy that needs to call those shots. I’m excited and very happy for John that he’s getting the opportunity to do all of these. It’s something that’s been fun to watch. I’m like everybody else now. I’m just a fan sitting there watching this and enjoying John enjoying what he’s doing," Michaels said. [17:53-18:16]

Some fans feel that John Cena's turn has been underwhelming, but Shawn Michaels is right. Cena is in control of what happens in his final months as an active in-ring performer, so people need to sit tight and enjoy.

John Cena is set to face R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event

At WWE Backlash, R-Truth's interference helped John Cena beat Randy Orton to remain the Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena would pay back Truth with an Attitude Adjustment on the post-show press conference table.

Later, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis granted R-Truth a non-title match against The Last Real Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event. Character-wise, Truth is going to face his "childhood hero."

Despite what some fans online are saying, it's great to see Cena put R-Truth on the list of his final opponents. It will be interesting to see how the former 24/7 Champion fares against The Unseen 17 this Saturday.

