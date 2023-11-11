Shawn Michaels demands WWE star come see him at his office

Shawn Michaels has just demanded that a popular WWE star visit him at his office.

Since Andre Chase formed Chase University, he has only grown leaps and bounds in popularity. Currently, Chase U is one of the most popular factions in NXT. The group has grown a lot in recent years and has recently added Jacy Jayne to their ranks.

Last week on NXT, Jacy Jayne was handed a letter meant for Andre Chase. She seemed shocked by its contents before Chase took it away. When Duke Hudson and Thea Hail walked in and asked what they were talking about, Jayne said that Chase had booked them to defend the NXT Tag Team Titles the following week.

Following this development, Shawn Michaels, who runs NXT, demanded to see Chase in his office.

".@AndreChaseWWE please come see me tomorrow at my office."

Shawn Michaels will get some help from WWE Hall of Famers in the coming weeks

Shawn Michaels is currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and is in charge of the creative direction of NXT. As expected, his role can be pretty stressful as it can impact the future of not only the young talent but also the company.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer will get some help from various legends in the next few weeks. This past week on NXT, Mick Foley announced two qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge match set to take place at NXT Deadline.

It was then revealed that John Bradshaw Layfield, Lita, and Jerry "The King" Lawler will announce the remaining qualifying matches in the next few weeks.

It's good to see Michaels get some much-needed help from these legends in the coming week.

Why do you think Michaels called Andre Chase to his office? Sound off in the comments section.

