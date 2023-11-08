WWE announces multiple Hall of Famers to appear on NXT and assist Shawn Michaels

The former World Champion Shawn Michaels will receive assistance from several WWE legends to decide matches on the NXT brand.

Michaels is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and oversees the creative aspects of WWE's third brand. With The Heartbreak Kid at the helm, NXT underwent significant modifications, including the removal of its multicolored branding.

The Iron Survivor Challenge is another major advancement for the NXT brand. Hence, in preparation for the event, the promotion revealed a few Hall of Famers who will be helping Michaels.

Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared in a video package on the November 7, 2023, episode of NXT to promote Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley. He also announced a men's Iron Survivor Challenge singles match between Dijak and Tyler Bate.

It was also revealed that WWE legends John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), Lita, and Jerry "The King" Lawler will also appear on the upcoming episodes of NXT to determine the competitors in this year's Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline.

After Foley, Shawn Micheals has former Women's Champion Lita set to appear for the November 14, 2023 episode of NXT. The Extreme Diva will help HBK select the Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches.

WWE star thanked Shawn Michaels for a massive opportunity

Last week on NXT, 40-year-old star Mr. Stone went head-to-head with Paul Heyman's hand-picked star, Bron Breakker.

Mr. Stone wanted to get his hands on Breakker because of his brutal assault on Von Wagner. Ahead of the match, the 40-year-old star thanked The Heartbreak Kid for making the match official.

"Thank you to [Shawn Michaels] for making this match official. STONE vs. BRON = 5 days," Stone shared.

Check out Stone's tweet below:

It will be exciting to see WWE Hall of Famers assisting Michaels in deciding contestants for the Iron Survivor Challenge ahead of the NXT Deadline.

Do you think Shawn Michaels made the right decision in asking for help from WWE legends, or will it backfire, and we will see an interesting angle on NXT? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

