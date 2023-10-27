40-year-old WWE star thanks Shawn Michaels for massive opportunity; sends a message to Paul Heyman's hand-picked star

WWE star Mr. Stone recently sent a message to Bron Breakker ahead of next week's special NXT episode, Halloween Havoc.

Bron Breakker viciously attacked Von Wagner in the aftermath of the duo's No Disqualification Match last month. The latter has since been out of action. During the episode of NXT last week, Wagner's friend Mr. Stone confronted Breakker and challenged him to a bout at Halloween Havoc.

Stone recently thanked Shawn Michaels for making the match official.

"Thank you to Shawn Michaels for making this match official. STONE vs. BRON = 5 days," Stone shared.

Stone also sent a message to Breakker, who was recently endorsed as the future of WWE by Paul Heyman.

"So, five days till night two of Halloween Havoc, and Bron, I know that you think I'm scared. The reality is, you're right. I'm scared. I'm scared for you, Bron. Because what happens if you lose? Then what? See, the whole world already thinks that I'm gonna get destroyed. But that's a good thing. Because I have nothing to lose. You have everything to lose... So Tuesday I'm gonna show up, I'm gonna show out, and I'm gonna fight with every damn thing in my body for my friend," Stone said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Stone can stop the former NXT Champion.

WWE Bron Breakker promises to put Mr. Stone 'in the hospital'

Bron Breakker sent a message during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

During a backstage interaction with Carmelo Hayes, Breakker said that he would come for Hayes after putting Mr. Stone in the hospital.

"But I promise you, if you bring the same Melo next week you will get your NXT title back. I'll put Stone in the hospital. And then its right back to this my man. Keep doing your thing dawg," Breakker said.

Expand Tweet

The match between Breakker and Stone is set to take place on night two of the NXT special Halloween Havoc next week.

What did you make of Mr. Stone's latest remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.